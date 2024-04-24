UEFA picks two video review referees at center of controversy for Euro 2024 duty

LONDON: The match official accused of bias by English Premier League club Nottingham Forest got the Union of European Football Associations’ support on Tuesday by being selected for the European Championship as a video review expert.

Forest’s inflammatory social media post on Sunday targeting Stuart Attwell has been widely criticized across English football and was even mocked by another club.

Forest said Attwell is a fan of relegation rival Luton Town and claimed that this was a factor in not being awarded up to three penalty kicks on video review in a 2-0 loss at Everton on Sunday.

Attwell is among 20 video assistant referee (VAR) specialists chosen by UEFA to work at the 51-game Euro 2024 in Germany that starts June 14.

“All chosen referees have performed consistently to the highest standards in UEFA’s top competitions, and also in their domestic competitions,” UEFA head of refereeing Roberto Rosetti said in a statement. IANS

