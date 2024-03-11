UFC 299: Sean O’Malley defends bantamweight title against Marlon Vera

MIAMI: Sean O’Malley held on to his bantamweight belt on Saturday night, defeating Marlon Vera by unanimous decision in the main event bout at UFC 299 in Miami.

O’Malley (18-1-0) took the cards 50-45, 50-45, 50-44 in a rematch of a UFC 252 fight, which Vera won via technical knockout on August 16, 2020. That remains O’Malley’s only loss.

Vera fell to 23-9-1 with Saturday’s setback and is 5-3-0 since the 2020 victory over O’Malley.

On Saturday, O’Malley landed a total of 232 strikes compared to Vera’s 89.

In other action, Dustin Poirier (30-8-0) knocked out Benoit Saint-Denis (13-2-0) with a punch in the second round of their lightweight fight. Meanwhile, Michael Page (22-2-0) prevailed by unanimous decision, defeating Kevin Holland (25-11-0) in welterweight action.

Jack Della Maddalena (17-2-0) and Petr Yan (17-5-0) also won their respective fights. Agencies

