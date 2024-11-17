Unbelievable feeling, never imagined making two centuries in South Africa: Varma

Johannesburg: India batter Tilak Varma was the standout performer of the T20I series against South Africa as he smashed back-to-back centuries in the final two matches to guide visitors to a 3-1 comprehensive win.

After hitting his maiden century in the third T20I in Centurion, the southpaw bettered his previous performance and launched a brutal onslaught on Proteas bowlers. He smacked 10 sixes and nine fours to accumulate an unbeaten 120 off 47 balls while opener Sanju Samson hammered 56-ball 109 not out studded with nine sixes and six fours to take India to an astronomical 283 in 20 overs.

South African batters faltered under the pressure of a daunting target and were bowled out for 148 in 18.2 overs as Arshdeep Singh clinched three scalps while Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel got hold of two dismissals each. India won the match by 135 runs to register their third biggest win in the format. Meanwhile, it was the biggest T20I defeat for South Africa by runs.

“Actually I wanted to tell one funny thing, last year when I played here I got out first ball. This innings was very crucial for the team and the series,” Tilak said in the post-match presentation.

“Just want to hold my shape and followed my basics as to what I did in the last game, I was calm. It’s an unbelievable feeling, I couldn’t express it right now, I never imagined, that too two 100s in South Africa in challenging conditions. Thanks to our captain Surya for this. As I said last match, I was injured in the last few games, I believe in God and my processes, that’s why I celebrated like that to God,” he added.

Tilak was named Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series for accumulating 280 runs across four innings to top the charts.

It was a record-making night in Johannesburg for India as they went on to create multiple feats. With 23 sixes in their innings, India registered the third-highest number of sixes in a T20I innings, and the most in a T20I between two Full Member sides. The partnership of 210* between Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma is the highest for any wicket for India in T20Is. With this total, along with their 297 against Bangladesh a couple of months ago, India now occupies the top two spots for the highest totals in a T20I between two Full Member sides. IANS

