Uncapped defender Juan Cabal earns Colombia call-up

Bogota: Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo has added uncapped defender Juan Cabal to his squad for friendlies against Spain and Romania, the South American country’s football federation said on Friday.

The 23-year-old replaces center-back Yerry Mina, who suffered an unspecified injury while playing for Cagliari in a 4-2 home win over Salernitana in Italy’s Serie A last Saturday (March 9).

“Yerry Mina will not be able to join the squad for the matches against Spain and Romania due to physical discomfort that prevents him from being in peak condition,” the federation said in a statement. IANS

