Under-19 World Cup: Proteas register victory over Zimbabwe

Potchefstroom: South Africa's Under-19 team cruised to a nine-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in the Super Sixes of the Under-19 World Cup. Left-arm quick Kwena Maphaka emerged as the star performer, claiming a sensational 5-wicket haul, including three of the top four batters, as Zimbabwe crumbled to a mere 102 runs. Maphaka's fiery spell set the stage for a swift and efficient chase by the South African team. IANS

