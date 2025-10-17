Under-fire Amorim faces stern Anfield test as EPL resumes

LONDON: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim would have enjoyed some relative calm during the international break after backing from club co-owner Jim Ratcliffe but will find himself in the Premier League maelstrom once again at Liverpool on Sunday.

Ratcliffe suggested that the under-pressure Amorim should be given the full three years of his contract to turn around United’s fortunes despite scant evidence so far suggesting the Portuguese is up to the task.

Victory against the out-of-form reigning champions would mean back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since Amorim took over nearly a year ago.

A meltdown in the Anfield cauldron, however, would call into question the faith of Ratcliffe who appointed former Sporting coach Amorim in the wake of Erik ten Hag’s sacking but who has been rewarded with only 10 wins in 34 Premier League games.

Ratcliffe claimed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had a similarly bad start before turning them into consistent title contenders — a comparison that raised eyebrows.

“I understand the sentiment — but if you go through the facts, I don’t think it’s the right person to draw a comparison with,” United’s former multiple title-winning defender Rio Ferdinand said on his podcast Rio Ferdinand Presents.

“With Amorim, you look at him and there isn’t as much consistency or positives that are coming out of it. I just want to see some consistency of results coming through.”

Last season United managed a creditable 2-2 draw at Liverpool — a rare positive in a season of mediocrity.

Amorim was backed heavily in the summer and while there have been signs of an improvement, they are 10th in the table and still struggling to gain any momentum. Agencies

