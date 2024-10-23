Unfortunate decision: Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh

New Delhi: Indian men's hockey team captain Harmpanreet Singh called the decision to exclude hockey from the 2026 Commonwealth Games as 'unfortunate' and revealed that his side was targeting gold in the tournament.

On the eve of taking reigning world champion Germany in a bilateral series at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here, Indian men's team head coach Craig Fulton and Harmanpreet were addressing a pre-match press conference when they got to know about the development.

"I need time to think about that. It is what it is. Unfortunate (decision), and at the same time, I'm thinking about today and what's gonna happen tomorrow and the day after. That's for down the line, that's for another time to figure, discuss ramifications and what happens next," said Fulton.

Harmanpreet echoed the same sentiments and added, "I just got to know now. I'm also on the same page. We were targeting a gold medal in that tournament but unfortune to hear this news now. It is not in our hands and we can't think about it and at present the two matches (against Germany) are important for us." India have never won the gold medal in men's hockey in CWG despite reaching the finals in 2010, 2014 and 2022, losing to Australia on all three occasions.

The women's hockey team won the only gold medal for India in CWG in 2002 in Manchester. Interestingly, the men's team did not participate in the 2002 edition. (IANS)

