Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur hands over Chess Olympiad Torch to Budapest

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday handed over the Chess Olympiad Torch to Budapest, Hungary, the official host of the 45th edition of the Chess Olympiad.

The 1st Chess Olympiad Torch Relay was kicked off in a ceremony by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi here at Indira Gandhi Stadium on June 19, 2022.

The handoff ceremony took place at Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in the national capital, where the Sports Minister, along with Indian Grand Master Vishwanathan Anand played also a friendly game of Chess against FIDE President, Arkady Dvorkovich and Hungarian Grand Master Judit Polgar before handing over the Olympiad torch to the FIDE President and Budapest.

During the event, the Sports Minister said: “I am delighted that what we decided a few years back (to have Chess Olympiad Torch Relay) actually happened and that I am here at the handoff ceremony of the Torch for the Chess Olympiad.”

“Chess is an intellectual legacy that India probably offers to the world, and it is not merely a sport, but a reflection of strategic depth and philosophical wisdom. The elegant sport not only sharpens the mind but also teaches invaluable lessons of patience and resilience and takes one onto the path of intellectual pursuit of strategic mastery,” he added.

The 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad was held in Chennai in the year 2022. More than 2500 players and 7000 had taken part in the global event at that time. IANS

