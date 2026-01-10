Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addresses ‘Sports Governance Conclave’

Ahmedabad: Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday stated that over the last one and a half years, the Central Government has laid a strong institutional foundation that clearly reflects its intent to reform Indian sports.

Dr Mandaviya was addressing the Sports Governance Conclave organised by the Government of India, in association with the Government of Gujarat and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad. The conclave was attended by representatives of National Sports Federations (NSFs), State Olympic Associations, and members of the IOA Executive.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister outlined the Government’s clear and uncompromising priorities for India’s sports ecosystem, with a strong emphasis on governance reforms, competitive exposure, systematic talent identification and nurturing from grassroots to elite levels, strengthening the coaching ecosystem, and expanding private sector participation in sports infrastructure, academies, and leagues.

“Once a decision is taken, the Government has demonstrated both political will and clarity of purpose in its implementation,” he said, citing key initiatives such as the National Sports Governance Act (NSGA), Khelo Bharat Niti, reforms in ANSF norms, and improvements in coach recruitment systems.

Making the Government’s position unequivocally clear, the Minister asserted that persistent issues within sports federations, including internal politics, corruption, unfair selection trials, injustice to athletes, governance disputes, and financial irregularities, must now come to an end. “For us, the athlete and the nation’s reputation are paramount,” he said. IANS

