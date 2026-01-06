United Cup: Hubert Hurkacz stuns Alexander Zverev as Poland beat Germany

Sydney: Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz returned from a near seven-month injury layoff to stun German y’s Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 in the United Cup on Monday, before Iga Swiatek beat Eva Lys 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to secure the Group F tie in Poland’s favour.

Former Wimbledon semifinalist Hurkacz had surgery for a right knee injury in July, shortly after withdrawing from the Grand Slam’s 2025 edition.

The 28-year-old was nearly flawless in his comeback contest, landing 21 aces and committing no double faults as he beat three-time Grand Slam finalist Zverev in an hour and 23 minutes in Sydney.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been competing, seven months. I’ve been going through difficult times with the team, and it was very challenging,” Hurkacz said. “I was just trying to cherish and enjoy every moment here on the court today.”

Six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek held her nerve and fought back ?from a set down to beat Lys in the women’s singles clash and seal the tie 2-0.

Poland will play Netherlands in its last group match on Wednesday.

Jakub Mensik clinched Czechia’s victory over Norway, when he defeated Casper Ruud 7-5, 7-6(6).

Making his United Cup debut and playing his first match of the season, Mensik’s win followed Barbora Krejcikova’s victory over Malene Helgo, giving Czechia a 2-0 win in the Group D tie and eliminating Norway, which fell to 0-2 this week.

Mensik, 20, is the second-youngest man to record a singles win in United Cup history, behind 18-year-old Stefanos Sakellaridis in 2023.

Earlier, two-time major singles champion Krejcikova made a winning United Cup debut, defeating Norway’s Helgo 6-4, 6-3. Agencies

