NEW YORK: The United States men’s national soccer team will host Brazil in an international friendly as part of their preparations for this year’s Copa America on home soil, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday.

The U.S. will take on Colombia at the FedExField in Landover, Maryland on June 9 before facing five-times World Cup winners Brazil at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on June 12. Agencies

