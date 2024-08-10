United States win women’s 4x100m relay gold at Paris Olympic

PARIS: The United States won the gold medal in the Olympic women’s 4x100 metres relay on Friday, their 12th title in the event, after Britain botched their final exchange.

The U.S. team of Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, Paris Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas and ShaCarri Richardson clocked 41.78 seconds after getting the baton around the track with no major mishaps.

Leading the U.S. through three legs, Amy Hunt struggled to get the baton into Daryll Neitaâ€™s hand in pouring rain at Stade de France. Neita lost all her momentum, but still brought Britain home in 41.85 for silver.

Germany claimed bronze in 41.97.

The U.S. have dominated the event with 12 Olympic titles, but lost to their great rivals Jamaica at the Tokyo Games.

