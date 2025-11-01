Unnati Hooda enters semifinals; Lakshya, Ayush crash out in quarters of Hylo Open

NEW DELHI: Teenage shuttler Unnati Hooda entered the semifinals of the Hylo Open 2025 with a straight-games victory while Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty crashed out in quarterfinals of the Super 300 event in Germany on Friday.

Unnati, 18, dished out a 22-20, 21-13 defeat to fourth seed Lin Hsiang Ti of Chinese Taipei in a quarterfinal match which ended in 47 minutes.

In men’s singles, Lakshya fought back to restore parity after losing the first game, but eventually fell to a 17-21, 21-14, 15-21 defeat in a match which lasted one hour and 14 minutes.

In another quarterfinal fixture, Ayush went down fighting against Kalle Koljonen of Finland in a three-game thriller.

The Indian took the lead in the match after clinching the first game 21-19. But the Finnish shuttler restored parity by winning the second game 21-12. The third game was evenly contested but the Indian ultimately lost 20-22 to exit the tournament. Agencies

Also Read: French Open Badminton: Unnati Hooda advances to pre-quarters