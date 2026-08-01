Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma storm into Taipei Open semifinals

NEW DELHI: Unnati Hooda and Tanvi Sharma both reached the semi-finals of the Taipei Open 2026 badminton tournament on Friday, building hopes of an all-Indian final at the BWF Super 300 event.

Seeded third, Unnati Hooda came out on top in an all-Indian quarter-final against eighth seed Devika Sihag, winning the match at the Taipei Arena by a 23-21, 21-16 scoreline in just 42 minutes.

Tanvi Sharma joined Unnati in the last four the hard way, recovering from a mid-match wobble to beat fourth seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand 21-15, 18-21, 21-14 in a 54-minute-long encounter. Agencies

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