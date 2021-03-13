Upto 50% fans allowed at Motera for India-England T20Is

AHMEDABAD: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera will be filled upto 50 per cent of its capacity during the five-match T20I series between India and England that starts on Friday, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) said.



"Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has decided to use only 50 per cent capacity of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the five T20 Internationals to be played here between India and England from March 12, 2021 to March 20, 2021. All the COVID-19 related precautions have been taken and all standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed," said the GCA in its statement.

"Up to 50% tickets will be issued on the online and offline ticketing platforms for these matches," GCA vice-president Dhanraj Nathwani said.

The GCA further said that the stadium, which also hosted the third and fourth Tests between India and England in February and March, has been sanitised. "All COVID-19 guidelines are being strictly adhered to and special task force committees have been set up to ensure that all required safety measures are implemented and followed," said the GCA. IANS



