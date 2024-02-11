Uruguayan international defender Damian Suarez joins Botafogo: Brazilian Serie A club

Rio de Janeiro: Botafogo has completed the signing of Uruguay international defender Damian Suarez on a free transfer, the Brazilian Serie A club said on Friday.

The 35-year-old will be tied to the Rio de Janeiro outfit until December 2025 after his contract with Spain’s Getafe was rescinded by mutual consent.

He will vie for the right-back spot with countryman Mateo Ponte and veteran former Manchester United full-back Rafael.

Suarez arrived in Rio on Wednesday for a medical examination and he is expected to be presented to Botafogo fans in an official presentation next week.

Capped seven times for Uruguay, Suarez made 295 first-team appearances for Getafe following his 2015 move from Elche. IANS

