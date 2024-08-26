US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz downplays ankle injury fears

NEW YORK: Carlos Alcaraz cut short a U.S. Open training session on Saturday after twisting his right ankle but said he isn’t worried that it will be a problem for the year’s last Grand Slam tournament.

“I think it is OK. I stopped my practice just for precaution,” said the 21-year-old from Spain, who won the championship at Flushing Meadows in 2022 for the first of his four major trophies. “I didn’t feel comfortable enough to keep practicing, just in case if everything is going to be worse.”

Alcaraz said he didn’t think the injury would put his participation in the U.S. Open in doubt. He was more upset about losing time on court as he gets ready to try to win what would be a third consecutive Slam title after triumphs at the French Open in June and Wimbledon in July.

“I don’t want to stop any practice. I want to practice, I want to get better, I want to get ready for the tournament,” he said, adding: “I’m sure that tomorrow, or in two days, I’m going to be at 100%, for sure.”

The third-seeded Alcaraz is scheduled to play his first-round match on Tuesday against 188th-ranked Australian Li Tu. Agencies

