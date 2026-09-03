US Open: Alexander Zverev Escapes Sonego Scare in Five-Set Thriller

New York: Top-seeded Alexander Zverev escaped an upset scare from unseeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego to prevail, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(7), 7-5, 6-4, in the first round of the 2026 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Zverev, who captured his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros this year, was two points from defeat at 4-5 in the fourth set, yet he seized control in the latter stages to keep his title hopes alive after a gruelling four-hour, 53-minute battle.

The German entered the match with a perfect 6-0 ATP head-to-head record against Sonego, but that history counted for little as the World No. 89 delivered an inspired net-rushing performance, pushing the German to the brink.

In his 10th US Open, Sonego has never made it past the second round. Yet his shot-making and grit were on display throughout the 4-hour, 52-minute match, which was packed with big moments and massive drama.

Zverev, who holds a season-leading 47 tour-level match wins, including 19 at Slam level, will face Frenchman Quentin Halys in the second round.

Earlier, Flavio Cobolli rallied from two sets to love down for the first time in his career at the US Open, where he battled past Argentine Francisco Comesana 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round after enthralling 4 hours and 12 minutes of play.

Cobolli’s comeback kept the 25-year-old Italian from becoming an early casualty in the men’s draw, alongside No. 4 Novak Djokovic and No. 10 Arthur Fils, just three days into the year’s last major.

The Italian’s Grand Slam breakthrough came when he reached the Roland Garros final, where he lost to Zverev in five sets. He followed that by reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Cobolli won at Acapulco earlier in the year and reached the Munich final.

Cobolli has never progressed beyond the third round in New York, but arrived at the final Slam of the season in form after reaching the semi-finals at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati last month. He will next face qualifier Tristan Schoolkate. Notably, last year Cobolli recorded back-to-back five-set wins in the opening two matches. However, the physical toll caught up with him, and he was forced to retire in the third round. (IANS)

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