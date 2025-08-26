US Open: Alexandra Eala creates history for the Philippines

New York: Alexandra Eala became the first player from the Philippines in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam main-draw match with her first-round at the US Open.

The 2022 US Open junior girls’ singles champion and world No. 70 Eala came back from a double break in the third set to upset No. 14 seed Clara Tauson, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(11), and reach the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

On the Miami hard courts in the spring, the lefty—who at the time was ranked world No. 140—sent shockwaves through the tennis stratosphere when she defeated three Grand Slam champions in a row—Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Swiatek—to earn a semifinal berth at the event. IANS

