Sports

US Open: Alexandra Eala creates history for the Philippines

Alexandra Eala made history as the first Filipino player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam main-draw match with her US Open first-round victory.
Alexandra Eala
Published on

New York: Alexandra Eala became the first player from the Philippines in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam main-draw match with her first-round at the US Open.

The 2022 US Open junior girls’ singles champion and world No. 70 Eala came back from a double break in the third set to upset No. 14 seed Clara Tauson, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(11), and reach the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

On the Miami hard courts in the spring, the lefty—who at the time was ranked world No. 140—sent shockwaves through the tennis stratosphere when she defeated three Grand Slam champions in a row—Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Swiatek—to earn a semifinal berth at the event. IANS

Also Read: Medvedev knocked out by Bonzi; Sabalenka, Djokovic advance into second round

Also Watch:

Philippines
Alexandra Eala

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com