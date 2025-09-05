U.S. Open: Amanda Anisimova upsets Iga Swiatek

NEW YORK: Amanda Anisimova proved that she would not be defined by the memories of her painful Wimbledon rout after she gained sweet revenge on Iga Swiatek to reach the U.S. Open semifinals with a stunning 6-4, 6-3 win over the Polish second seed on Wednesday.

The American eighth seed had been on the receiving end of a brutal 6-0, 6-0 demolition job by Swiatek in the Wimbledon showpiece less than two months ago, but produced some of her best tennis on Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she was cheered on by the partisan fans as she flipped the script on the six-time major winner.

Swiatek had looked to be among the top contenders after her run to the title at the Cincinnati tune-up tournament, but struggled to find her rhythm on Wednesday against a determined opponent who demonstrated that she had the weapons to topple the favourites.

“To come back like that from Wimbledon is special to me. I worked so hard to turn around from that, and today I proved that I can do it,” she said.

Tennis fans had expected another easy win for Swiatek, and when Anisimova dropped her serve in the opening game of the match, those tuned in for the contest hoped that history was not about to repeat itself.

They need not have worried as Anisimova buried her Wimbledon demons by immediately breaking back and then left her Polish rival visibly irritated as she saved two break points against her in the fifth game.

Anisimova whipped the fans into a frenzy as she earned two set points on Swiatek’s serve at 5-3 up, with the Pole firing the ball long to surrender the set.

Swiatek returned to the second set with renewed resolve, breaking Anisimova from the baseline in the opening game, but she could not hang onto the lead as the American wiped out the advantage in the fourth game.

The second set unravelled for Swiatek as she hit a double fault on break point to fall behind 3-5, and Anisimova appeared stunned after her blazing backhand on match point clipped the net but still landed in to secure her the win.

“From the get go I was trying to fire myself up. She’s one of the toughest players I’ve played. I knew I was going to have to dig deep,” she said. Agencies

