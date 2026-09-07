US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Taylor Townsend to Reach Quarterfinals

NEW YORK: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka stayed on track for a hat-trick of US Open titles as she defeated unseeded American Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals in New York on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Sabalenka is looking to become only the third woman after Chris Evert (1975-78) and Serena Williams (2012-14) to win three titles on the trot at Flushing Meadows in the Open Era.

The match began with five consecutive breaks of serve before Sabalenka managed an easy hold to take a 4-2 lead in the opening set. At 5-2, Sabalenka failed to serve for the set as the 30-year-old Townsend, ranked World No. 2 in doubles, continued to be aggressive with her returns and showed her net prowess.

With Sabalenka serving at 5-4, Townsend had a break point but saved it before grabbing the opener with a trademark forehand winner.

In the second set, it was Sabalenka who blinked first. Townsend converted a break point with a superb return winner in response to a weak second serve to gain a 3-1 lead.

However, Sabalenka immediately broke back and went on a run of five straight games to take the match.

“What an incredible player she (Townsend) is. Approaching the net, what a great returner, moving well, very brave. You can see how focused she was, it was really challenging,” said Sabalenka, after a 17th straight US Open win. Agencies

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