US Open: Ben Shelton Beats Tsitsipas, Sets Up Alcaraz Quarterfinal Showdown

New York: Ben Shelton’s US Open campaign has gathered serious momentum at precisely the right time as the American eighth seed powered into the quarter-finals, brushing aside Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a high-profile meeting with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Shelton’s route to the last eight has been anything but straightforward. He was pushed to four sets in each of his opening three matches against Tallon Griekspoor, Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov. Against Tsitsipas, however, the 23-year-old produced a far more authoritative display inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, completing the victory in just one hour and 51 minutes.

The result marks Shelton’s sixth appearance in a Grand Slam quarter-final and his second at Flushing Meadows. His previous US Open breakthrough came in 2023, when he reached the semi-finals during only his second appearance at the tournament.

His recent record also underlines the level at which he is competing. Shelton is now 12-2 since the North American hard-court swing began after Wimbledon, with his run highlighted by a second ATP Masters 1000 title in Montreal. His latest victory also extended a remarkable sequence, with Shelton defeating three successive opponents who had previously ranked inside the ATP Top 10.

Carlos Alcaraz moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win over USA’s Tommy Paul.

The second seed is looking for back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows and has been in top form at the year-end Grand Slam this year despite missing four months out due to injury.

The Spaniard extended his major match-winning streak to 18 with the win.

Alcaraz has now made the quarterfinals in five of his six appearances at the US Open. He will next face another US star Ben Shelton in the final eight.

Frances Tiafoe beat former champion Daniil Medvedev 7-6(1), 6-4, 7-6(6) to reach the quarterfinal.

The American had a poor head-to-head record against Medvedev heading into the game (1-6), but ensured that would not be a hindrance in front of his home fans.

Tiafoe will next face compatriot Alex Michelsen.

Michelsen beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6 6-4 6-4 to reach the last 8 stage. Agencies

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