US Open: Commanding Win For Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus; Rohan Bopanna, Arjun Kadhe Bow Out

NEW YORK: India’s Yuki Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus dismantled the American duo of Marcos Giron and Learner Tien but Rohan Bopanna and Arjun Kadhe exited the US Open after losing their respective first round matches here.

The 14th-seeded India-New Zealand pair of Bhambri and Venus won 6-0, 6-3 in what was a clinical performance, as they lost just three games in the match.

Bhambri and Venus did not drop a single game in the opening set and maintained the momentum in the second set, breaking their opponents early and closing out the match with authority.

However, Bopanna, partnering Monaco’s Romain Arneodo, fell 4-6, 3-6 to the American team of Robert Cash and James Tracy in just over an hour and five minutes on Saturday night.

Cash and Tracy delivered a polished performance, effectively converting break points.

Meanwhile, Kadhe, on his US Open debut alongside Diego Hidalgo, was up against the formidable second-seeded pair of Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo.

Kadhe and Hidalgo gave a scare to the second seeded team by taking the first set but eventually bowed out 7-5, 6-7(4), 4-6.

Moreover, Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez reached the third round of women’s doubles by defeating Ulrikke Eikeri and Eri Hozumi 7-6 (1), 6-1.

Williams and Fernandez fell behind early, like they did in the first round before rallying and finding their rhythm. The 45-year-old American and 22-year-old Canadian had never played together until this week, when they received a wild-card entry into the field. Agencies

