US Open: ‘It Was Extremely Late,’ Says Venus Williams After First-Round Exit

New York: Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams went vocal on her “extremely late” start to her first-round clash at the US Open 2026 as she spoke on her defeat to Sofia Kenin at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The two-time US Open champion bowed out in the first round after losing to compatriot Kenin 2-6, 7-6(6) in a match that started past midnight at 12:15 am (local time). The two Americans had to wait for the end of Novak Djokovic’s shock four-hour and 36-minute marathon loss to Argentina’s Mariano Navone before they took the Arthur Ashe for their clash.

“It was extremely late. I’ve never played a match that late before,” Williams said in her post-match press conference, as quoted by Tennis World.

“It’s not ideal. I would have preferred something else. I think it wasn’t great for either of us. I definitely think there’s room for improvement there,” she added. IANS

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