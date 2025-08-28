US Open: Novak Djokovic advances to 3rd round

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic shook off a sluggish start to defeat Zachary Svajda 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 and advanced to the third round in US Open on Wednesday. Djokovic appeared to be laboring physically early in the match, as he was at times in his first-round victory. But after getting broken to fall behind 3-1 in the third set, he finally began looking like the player who has won a men’s-record 24 Grand Slam titles, including four of them in New York.

The No. 7-seeded Djokovic won the next eight games against the American qualifier to open a 3-0 lead in the fourth set and eventually closed it out in just 26 minutes after the first set took an hour.

The 38-year-old Djokovic has reached the third round in all 19 appearances in New York. Meanwhile Emma Raducanu returned to familiar territory at Flushing Meadows, advancing to the third round of the US Open for the first time since her 2021 title-winning run with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 victory over Indonesia’s Janice Tjen.

Raducanu’s serve proved decisive, firing eight aces and conceding only 13 points behind her delivery. She faced three break points in the third game but saved them all, ensuring her hold on the momentum. The Brit was equally clinical from the baseline, directing the majority of her attacks to Tjen’s backhand side, drawing frequent errors and carving out space for her 16 winners. (Agencies)

