US Open: Novak Djokovic beats Moldovian qualifier Radu Albot to ease into second round

New York: Novak Djokovic steamrolled through Moldovian qualifier Radu Albot in the first round of the US Open with a straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 victory in two hours and seven minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

With his 89th US Open match win, Djokovic tied Swiss great Roger Federer for the second-most wins at the event in men's history. Now 89-13 in New York, the Serboan trails only Jimmy Connors (98-17) on the US Open's all-time list.

The 37-year-old Serb will bid for win No. 90 in the second round against countryman Laslo Djere, who earned a comeback, five-set win against Jan Lennard on Monday night.

Fourth seed German player Alexander Zverev made a solid start to his US Open campaign with a 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-2 win over compatriot Maximilian Marterer. With a 53-minute victory over fellow German, Zverev set a second-round clash with Frenchman Alexandre Muller.

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini and Ugo Humbert all recorded comfortable early victories on Monday in New York.

The 2022 finalist Ruud overcame Chinese qualifier Buyunchaokete 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2 to set a second-round clash against Gael Monfils. Italy’s Berrettini booked his first tour-level win on hard courts for the season by defeating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-3.

The 17th seed Humbert eased past Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round for the third time in his career. Humbert, who is now 27-18 for the season, will take on Francisco Comesana next after the Argentine defeated Dominic Stricker 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3.

