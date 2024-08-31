US Open: Rohan Bopanna- Matthew Ebden beat Dutch pair Sander Arends- Robin Haase in opener

NEW YORK: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden got off to a fine start in the men's doubles at the US Open, beating Sander Arends and Robin Haase of the Netherlands in straight sets at Flushing Meadows on Thursday night.

The second seeded Indo-Ausssie pair, runners-up at last year’s US Open, need just 64 minutes to overcome the unseeded Dutch duo 6-3, 7-5.

Ebden, the reigning Olympic men’s doubles champion, and Bopanna will meet the Spanish-Argentine pair of Roberto Carballes Baena and Federico Coria in the second round. Agencies

