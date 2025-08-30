US Open: Venus-Fernandez prevail into women's doubles second round

New York: Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez came from behind in the first set to defeat Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the women's doubles opening round.

The 45-year-old Venus earned her first win in three New York tries after bowing out in the revamped mixed doubles tournament last week and losing to Karolina Muchova on Monday.

This was Venus' first doubles victory in New York since 2014, when she and Serena made it to the quarterfinals. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion won the doubles tournament here in 1999, alongside her sister Serena, and the pair won it a second time in 2009.

It looked bleak to start, with Venus and Fernandez falling behind 5-2 in the first set, but they rallied to even it at 5. And with the thunderous crowd firmly in their corner, they eked out the tiebreak to take the first set and grab firm control of the match.

The next set was far less dramatic, as the unseeded pair jumped out to a 4-1 lead and comfortably closed it out. (IANS)

Also Read: West Ham United sign Portuguese midfielder Mateus Fernandes

Also Watch: