US President Donald Trump awarded 2025 FIFA Peace Prize

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday was presented with the inaugural 2025 FIFA Peace Prize during the World Cup draw ceremony in the American capital, where football’s global governing body credited him with advancing a series of high-profile peace agreements and “exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world.”

“This is your prize, this is your peace prize,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said as he handed Trump a medal and certificate.

Reading from the citation, he said the award is presented annually “on behalf of the billions of football-loving people from around the world to a distinguished individual who exemplifies an unwavering commitment to advancing peace and unity throughout the world through their notable leadership and action.”

The certificate declared FIFA’s decision to award the 2025 Peace Prize to Trump “in recognition of his exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world, Friday, December 5th, 2025.” IANS

