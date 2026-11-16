USA beat Haiti, Jamaica stun Mexico in Concacaf Nations League

New Delhi: In the first leg of the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, the U.S. Men’s National Team delivered an emphatic 6-0 victory at Nu Stadium with five second-half goals and goals from five different scorers to extend the team’s unbeaten streak to commence the 2030 FIFA World Cup cycle to five consecutive matches, including three straight clean sheets.

Auston Trusty opened the scoring for the United States in the 10’, with the defender finding the back of the net from the center of the box to capitalise on a set piece delivery from Sebastian Berhalter.

The USA doubled its advantage in the 52nd following a counterattack, with Antonee Robinson playing a ball from the left flank to find Julian Hall at the center of the box, where the young attacker took a touch before slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner of the net, Concacaf reports.

Christian Pulisic extended the lead for the Stars and Stripes with back-to-back goals for a brace. First, he converted an effort from the penalty spot in the 62’, before striking again in the 63’ with a clinical finish into the bottom-left corner of the net with a shot from a central position outside of the box.

Weston McKennie followed with a goal in the 68’, heading home a corner kick delivery from Malik Tillman.

The USA will host Haiti for the second leg on Tuesday in Cincinnati, Ohio at TQL Stadium. The winner of the series will advance to the 2026/2027 Concacaf Nations League Finals.

Elsewhere, Jamaica earned a 3-2 victory over Mexico at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica in the first leg of their Quarterfinal series.

Mexico will host Jamaica for the second leg on Tuesday at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey. The winner of the series will advance to the 2026/2027 Concacaf Nations League Finals. Agencies

Also Read: Assam finish runners up at Junior National Badminton Championship