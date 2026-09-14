USA beat Spain to reach Women’s World Cup final

BERLIN: Defending champion United States pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Spain 76-66 on Saturday night and book its place in the Women’s World Cup final after being tested for much of the contest. The Americans, who have won the last four world titles, will face France after it defeated host Germany to punch their maiden World Cup final ticket.

It will be a repeat of the 2024 Olympics women’s final which the United States won by a point. Agencies

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