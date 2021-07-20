USA female gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 virus

TOKYO: A reserve gymnast associated with the USA women's team tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Monday. The name of the gymnast, who is a teenager, has not been revealed by the city of Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, where the team is having its pre-training camp.



Kyodo News reported that the teenage gymnast was suspected of being infected with the virus on Sunday. Another test at a hospital early on Monday confirmed the result. IANS

