Paris: USA staved off France 98-87 to win its fifth straight Olympic men’s basketball gold medal at the Paris Games in front of a raucous crowd at Bercy Arena.

It was the 17th gold medal in 20 Olympics the Americans have participated in. The five consecutive golds is the second-longest streak for the men to the US winning the first seven Olympic competitions. IANS

