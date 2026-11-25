Doha: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said that he realised the wicket was good for batting, and was simply looking to back his natural game during his record-shattering double-century for India A against UAE.

“After playing a couple of balls, I felt that the wicket wasn’t very helpful for the bowlers, so I backed my strengths” he explained.

“There was nothing much in my mind. If the wicket is helping the bowler, then I will take it long, but I was playing well, and the ball was coming on a good bat. So I tried to back my game.”

The 15-year-old also praised the influence of coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar, saying, “He has been with me since U-19, and every match he tells me the same thing. If you watch the ball well, the game is easy for you.”

Prior to the competition, Sooryavanshi captained his state side Bihar in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Saurashtra, and he reflected positively on the experience. Agencies

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Records with Fastest List-A Century and Double Century