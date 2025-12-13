Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasts 95-ball 171

DUBAI: 14-year-old Suryavanshi produced an exhibition of magnificent strokeplay, smashing 171 from just 95 balls, including 14 sixes and nine fours.

Put into bat, India suffered an early blow when skipper Ayush Mhatre was dismissed for four in the third over. Suryavanshi, who has been in scintillating form, played with caution before shifting gears into destructive mode in the company of Aaron George, who made 69 from 73. Suryavanshi showed no mercy to the UAE bowlers, as he raced to his half-century in just 30 deliveries.

This remarkable display of power-hitting saw Suryavanshi etch his name into the tournament’s record books, breaking the record for the most sixes hit by a batter in a single innings of the Under-19 Asia Cup, previously held by Afghanistan’s Darwish Rasooli (10 sixes in 2017). He smashed his way to a memorable century from just 56 balls before going to complete 150 runs from 84 balls.

Suryavanshi looked on course for a double century before he was unfortunately run out for 171 in the 33rd over. He now holds the record for the second-highest score by an Indian in a Youth ODI, falling just short of Ambati Rayudu’s 177 not out against England U19 in 2002.

Moreover, India recorded the highest-ever score in Men’s U19 Asia Cup history, posting 433/6 in its tournament opener. India moved past its own highest total in U19 ODIs – 425/3 scored against Scotland in 2004. Overall, India’s total of 433 is the third-highest score ever by a team in a men’s U19 one-day game.

India won the match by 234 runs. Agencies

Also Read: India wrestler Vinesh Phogat reverses retirement call