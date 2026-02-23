Vaishnavi Adkar’s dream run ends with runner-up finish

Bengaluru: Third seed and World No. 124 Hanne Vandewinkel of Belgium finished a stellar week with a 6-0, 6-1 win against wildcard Vaishnavi Adkar in the final of the ITF Women’s Open W100 Bengaluru 2026. Adkar, a 21-year-old from Pune and ranked World No. 690, played the biggest match of her career after becoming the first Indian woman since Sania Mirza to reach an ITF W100 final. However, Vandewinkel’s experience and consistency were clear from the start.

For her title run, Vandewinkel received 100 WTA ranking points and USD 15,239 in prize money. Meanwhile, Adkar gained 65 ranking points and USD 8,147, providing a notable boost that will help improve her position in the rankings. IANS

