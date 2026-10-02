Vaishnavi and Niki Star as India A Dominate Australia A with 281-Run Victory

Mohali: Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma and batting all-rounder Niki Prasad delivered stellar performances as India A registered a resounding 281-run victory over Australia A on Day Three of the unofficial Test match at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

Chasing an improbable target of 446, Australia A were bundled out for 164 in 76 overs late in the final session. Player of the Match Niki was the star with the ball in the second innings, picking up 5-50. Her five-wicket haul complemented her first-innings contributions, where she scored a brilliant 91 and took 2-27, and finished with match figures of 7-77.

Vaishnavi backed up her six-wicket effort in the first innings with figures of 3-58 in the second innings and ended with a dominant match-haul of 9-110.

Brief scores: India A Women 364 & 257 all out in 64.2 overs (Priya Punia 59, Lily Mills 5-88) beat Australia A Women 176 and 164 all out in 76 overs (Tess Flintoff 58, Niki Prasad 5-50). IANS

Also Read: Asian Games: India beat Sri Lanka to enter men’s cricket final