Valluri Ajaya Babu wins 79kg silver in weightlifting at Commonwealth Games 2026

Glasgow: India’s Valluri Ajaya Babu won silver in the 79kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after Malaysia’s Muhammad Erry Hidayat claimed gold with the final lift of a dramatic contest.

Ajaya led after the snatch section, recovering from a failed second attempt at 149kg to clear the same weight on his third and set a new Games record. He then completed all three clean and jerk attempts at 174kg, 178kg and 181kg, taking his overall total to 330kg.

That left Hidayat needing 184kg with his final attempt to overtake the Indian. The Malaysian held his nerve and completed the Games-record lift to finish with a total of 331kg, securing gold by just one kilogram.

Ajaya had to settle for silver despite recording five successful lifts and setting a Games record in the snatch. Hidayat lifted 147kg in the snatch before producing 184kg in the clean and jerk. England’s Chris Murray claimed bronze with a total of 325kg, comprising 148kg in the snatch and 177kg in the clean and jerk. Agencies

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