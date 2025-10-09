Valtteri Bottas returns to lead Cadillac’s F1 charge

Beijing: Valtteri Bottas has spent the past year watching Formula One from the inside without ever taking part. Officially, he has been Mercedes’ reserve, attending briefings, analyzing data, and staying fit in case he was needed. Unofficially, he has been a man waiting for another chance.

That chance will come next season, when Bottas returns to the grid with Cadillac. The American manufacturer’s arrival is a bold move from Detroit on F1’s global stage, and for Bottas, it represents a route back into a world he never wanted to leave.

“Getting this seat has been my target for a while,” he says. “This opportunity opened up, and I feel 100 percent good about it.” IANS

