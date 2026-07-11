Vani Kapoor’s back-nine birdie blitz seals dominant win in 9th leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Hosur: The experienced Vani Kapoor sizzled with five birdies in the last 10 holes to romp home as a comfortable winner in the ninth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Clover Greens. She added a 5-under 67 after 70-68 in the first two rounds. Vani finished at 11-under and three shots ahead of young Anvvi Dahhiya (70-69-69), who was trying to win her first pro event.

Amandeep Drall (68-68-72), leader through 36 holes, slipped on the final day mainly due to a bogey-double bogey lapse on the seventh and the eighth, and later another double on the 14th. She eagled the 10th but could not recover from the earlier damage.

As Vani rallied from a two-shot deficit to reach 11-under, Anvvi and Amandeep were tied for second place at 8-under in the Rs.17 lakh event played at the picturesque Clover Greens in Hosur. The field this week included 58 players, of whom 35 made the 36-hole cut.

Jasmine Shekar (72-67-70) and Nayanika Sanga (73-66-70) were tied for fourth place, while Ananya Garg (68), Jahnavi Prakhya (71), and Khushi Khanijau (70) occupied the sixth, seventh, and eighth places.

Ridhima Dilawari, a three-time winner this season, fought back from a first-round 75 with 69-70 on the last two days to tie for ninth place with another experienced player, Neha Tripathi (73), and young Lavanya Jadon (73). Mannat Brar (67) and Durga Nittur (76) were tied for 12th, while Kashika Misra (75) and Eti Chaudhary (78) were tied for 14th.

It was Vani’s first win of 2026 after having won five times in 2025, when she also won the Hero Order of Merit. IANS

Also Read: ‘158 wasn’t enough’: Shreyas Iyer rues poor execution after England’s nine-wicket rout of India