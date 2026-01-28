Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Clinch Men’s Hockey India League Title

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers defeated Ranchi Royals 3-2 in a thrilling final to claim the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) title in front of home fans at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Alexander Hendrickx (4’, 27') and Dilpreet Singh (25’) scored for the Lancers. Meanwhile, Araijeet Singh Hundal (9') and captain Tom Boon (59') were the goal scorers for Ranchi Royals.

Hockey India League (HIL) announced prize money of INR 3 crore to champions Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, INR 2 crore for the runners-up Ranchi Royals, and INR 1 crore to third-place team Hyderabad Toofans, who defeated HIL GC earlier in the day.

HIL GC were awarded the Fairplay Award. Tamil Nadu Dragons goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh won the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament, and Talem Priyobarta of HIL GC earned the Upcoming Player of the Tournament award, with both players receiving INR 10 Lakh each.

Ranchi Royals’ captain Tom Boon won the top scorer of the tournament with 19 goals to his name and was awarded INR 10 lakh, while Hyderabad Toofans’ Amandeep Lakra was crowned the Player of the Tournament and was awarded INR 20 lakh. IANS

