NEW YORK, Sep 2: The pair of Venus and Serena Williams, in perhaps their final appearance together on the tennis court, lost to Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (5), 6-4 to bow out in the first round of the US Open women's doubles competition on Friday (IST). Agencies



Also Read: Nadal Rallies to Advance; Alcaraz, Swiatek Cruise

Also Watch: