Veteran England pacer James Anderson becomes first pace bowler to pick 700 Test wickets

Dharamshala: Veteran England pacer James Anderson on Saturday became the first-ever pace bowler to pick up 700 Test wickets during the third day of the fifth match against India at HPCA.

The legendary fast bowler became only the third man after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and leg-spinner Shane Warne (708) to achieve the feat in the longest format of the sport.

With 698 wickets in his account going into the fifth Test in Dharamsala, Anderson’s start with the ball was less than ideal as he was the victim of Shubman Gill’s masterpiece. Ultimately, though, the seasoned pacer prevailed over the youthful Indian player to bag his own 699th victim.

Anderson dismissed Kuldeep Yadav on Day 3 of the fifth Test against India on Saturday to reach the milestone. An off-cutter from around the wicket lured Kuldeep into the drive. The ball took the outside edge and Ben Foakes did the rest behind the stumps. IANS

