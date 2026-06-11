Veteran Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Back in Full Training After Injury Layoff

Berlin: A public training session appeared to provide the ideal setting for Manuel Neuer’s return to the German national team. Around 3,000 fans cheered for the Bayern Munich goalkeeper at the team’s base camp in North Carolina as the 40-year-old made his first full training appearance ahead of Germany’s World Cup opener against Curacao on June 14 in Houston.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed the return of the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner for the opening group match, with Neuer preparing routinely for his first appearance in a Germany shirt since the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinal against Spain. “He doesn’t need to get used to the procedures; he can handle the pressure easily,” the 38-year-old coach added. Doubts had surrounded Neuer’s surprising return after he sustained a calf injury in recent weeks, which forced him to undergo individual recovery training, reports Xinhua.

With Neuer having announced his retirement from the national team two years ago, Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann inherited the number-one role, only to be temporarily displaced following Neuer’s return. “It was hard to take at first. It was far from cool,” Baumann said, while assuring his “full support for the team.” (IANS)

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