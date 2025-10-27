Vienna Open final: Jannik Sinner battles cramp to claim title

Vienna: Jannik Sinner staged a stirring comeback to defeat Alexander Zverev in a thrilling Vienna Open final on Sunday.

After losing the first set 3–6, the four-time men's tennis Grand Slam champion raised his level to edge the next two sets 6–3, 7–5, clinching the title with a timely break late in the decider. The result extends Sinner’s remarkable season, bringing him his fourth title of the year after success at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and ATP 500 tournament in Beijing. Agencies

