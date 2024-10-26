Vienna Open: Lorenzo Musetti, Jack Draper reach semifinal in Vienna

Vienna: Lorenzo Musetti of Italy beat top seed Alexander Zverev 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 on Friday night to reach the semifinals of Vienna Open.

Moreover, the seventh seed Jack Draper also the last four stage as he beat Tomas Machac 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the first quarterfinal.

Earlier, Alex de Minaur advanced to the quarterfinals when Flavio Cobolli retired because of a shoulder injury with the Australian leading 7-6 (2), 3-1 on Thursday night.

Karen Khachanov won his sixth straight match, rallying to beat Brandon Nakashima 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. Agencies

