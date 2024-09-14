Vietnam Open: Indian pair Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila enters semifinals

NEW DELHI: India’s mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila entered the Vietnam Open semifinals after defeating compatriots Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath on Friday.

Seeded sixth, Crasto and Kapila pulled out a come-from-behind 14-21, 21-10, 21-14 win over Karunakaran and Variyath, seeded top, in the quarterfinals that lasted 44 minutes. In the men’s singles, Tharun Mannepalli lost to Japan’s Shogo Ogawa 13-21, 13-21 in the quarterfinals. Crasto and Kapila faltered in the beginning as Karunakaran and Variyath dominated the opening game. Crasto and Kapila got their game together by taking a 11-6 lead during the mid-game interval and held on to the advantage to win the game. Agencies

