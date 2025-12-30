Vijay Hazare Trophy: Dhruv Jurel’s Unbeaten 160 Boosts White-Ball Credentials Ahead of NZ ODIs

NEW DELHI: Dhruv Jurel continued his remarkable run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26, delivering a timely reminder of his growing white-ball credentials with a commanding unbeaten 160 for Uttar Pradesh against Baroda -- an innings that could not have come at a better time with India’s New Zealand ODI series looming.

Batting at No. 3 after Baroda opted to field, the 24-year-old registered his maiden List A century and a third successive fifty-plus score in the tournament.

Jurel brought up his hundred in just 78 balls and finished unbeaten on 160 off 101 deliveries, striking at a blistering 158.41. His knock, laced with 15 fours and eight sixes, took him clear at the top of the tournament’s run charts, following earlier scores of 80 and 67. His blistering knock powered Uttar Pradesh to a facile 54-run win, their third victory on the trot, and fired them to the top of Group B.

Jurel, who came in following the departure of opener and previous game's centurion Aryan Juyal (26), shared a 131-run partnership for the fourth wicket with the World Cup-bound Rinku Singh (63 off 67 balls), who was uncharacteristically slow by his standards. Agencies

