Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma’s 155 helps Mumbai thrash Sikkim

JAIPUR: Rohit Sharma came, won hearts and eventually scored a century to guide Mumbai to a eight-wicket win against Sikkim in a Group C fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The former India captain entertained the 20,000-plus spectators at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a flawless 94-ball-155, taking the young and inexperienced Sikkim bowlers to the cleaners in a 237-run pursuit.

On a flat deck, Rohit set the tone with a well-timed shot over cover, off seamer Kranthi Kumar, and followed it up with a trademark swivel-pull over the backward square leg fence for a six. While the crowd lapped up every bit of it, Rohit capitalised on a couple of reprieves to bring up his fifty in jusy 28 balls, stitching a 141-run opening partnership with Angkrish Ranguvanshi.

After Ashish’s Thapa’s 87-ball-79 guided Sikkim to 236 for 6, the bowlers hoped to create some opportunities, but with Rohit foiled all their plans, cutting and driving at will. He smacked Kranthi for seven fours to leave the Sikkim frustrated. Agencies

