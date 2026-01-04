Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer to join Mumbai squad in Jaipur

New Delhi: India batter Shreyas Iyer will arrive in Jaipur on Sunday and will feature in Mumbai’s next two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, said Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Unmesh Khanvilkar.

Iyer has completed the last phase of his rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, and after being cleared for return to competitive cricket, he will play Mumbai’s final two league matches against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on January 6 and 8, respectively.

“Shreyas will go to Jaipur tomorrow and will play the last two matches of this ongoing competition after getting the necessary clearance from the CoE. It’s definitely a very, very big boost for the Mumbai team,” said Khanvilkar to IANS on Saturday.

The two games will be of huge importance to Iyer as he’s included in the squad for the ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11 in Vadodara, subject to getting fitness clearance, especially with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and committee member RP Singh in attendance. IANS

